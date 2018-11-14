It’s your weekend: Here are some fun things to do around Bradenton

Festive pups ride in style in a stroller at a past Canine Christmas in Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Canine Christmas

If the holiday spirit hasn’t hit you quite yet, this might be the event for you.

Bishop Animal Shelter’s annual Canine Christmas features adoptable pups on parade, a doggie fashion and talent show and games for your furry friend.

Dogs from Bishop and many other local rescues will be up for adoption.

Vendors, food trucks and dog groomers and trainers also will be on site.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bishop Animal Shelter, SPCA of Manatee County, Inc. 5718 21st Ave. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: caninechristmas.com.

There’s lots to see, hear and taste at the Bradenton Farmers Market, which happens every Saturday morning October-May on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more, every Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market.





This Saturday is the monthly Mainly Art day at the market. Look for even more vendors with an emphasis on arts and crafts.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

A knight on horseback at the 2017 Sarasota Medieval Festival. Sarasota Medieval Festival

Sarasota Medieval Fair

This weekend is your last chance to step back into the Middle Ages and partake in a day of “medieval merriment” at the 15th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair.





Walk among peasants and royalty, peruse the offerings of ancient vendors and enjoy entertainment like jousting, comedy, period music and textile displays.

Details: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $9.95-$18.95.

Info: 1-888-303-3247. sarasotamedievalfair.com.

“The Fence” brings open air photography galleries to eight cities around the county each year. Pictured: “The Fence” in Durham, N.C. Chris Ogden Courtesy of Nathan Benderson Park

‘The Fence’

“The Fence” is the largest public photo exhibition in North America, and it stops in eight city parks every year.

Lucky for us, Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota is one of them this time around.

The open air gallery features compelling photography from photographers of all skill levels. Photos are grouped so as to tell stories and illustrate thematic messages.

“This is a great opportunity for our area to see some of the world’s best photography,” said Stephen Rodriguez, president of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, which manages Nathan Benderson Park. “We’re proud to be one of the eight host venues.”

Details: Through Jan. 31. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Free.

Info: fence.photoville.com.

Tony Award winning musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is playing through January 6 at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota. Florida Studio Theatre

‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’

“Can Monty Navarro juggle his fiancee and his mistress, knock off all eight of the heirs without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst?” Find out in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” a four-time Tony Award winning musical playing now at Florida Studio Theatre.

Details: Playing through Jan. 6. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. $56-$59.

Info: 941-366-9000. floridastudiotheatre.org.

Country rock band Rye Road will perform at Main Street Live! on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Rye Road

Main Street Live! Thanksgiving Eve Party

Depending on who’s coming to dinner, Thanksgiving can be a little stressful.

In November, Main Street Live! happens the night before turkey day, so it’s a perfect time to blow off some steam before getting stuffy (and stuffed) on Thursday.

The six-hour street party brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street.

Country band Rye Road will perform.

Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Wednesday. Old Main Street, 400 12th St. W. Bradenton.

Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.