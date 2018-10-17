Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market, Fogartyville and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.

Thursday

Sundown at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.

This week, Sundown takes the stage. Sundown plays classic country tunes.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Wild Horses at 5 O’Clock Club





Wild Horses is a four-piece band playing blues rock from the Allman Brothers to Velvet Revolver.

Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday. 5 O’Clock Club, 1930 Hillview St., Sarasota. $5. Info: facebook.com/5oclockclub.

Boss Hawg at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

Boss Hawg Band describes their sound as “down home country, hard rock and southern fried boogie sounds.”

Details: 10 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Kathy and Paul at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, $10. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-773-0177. Info: bradentonwomansclub.com.

Messenger Band at Banana Factory

Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Friday. Banana Factory, 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thebananafactory.com.

Dr. Dave Band at Caddy’s at the Point

Dr. Dave and band play a high-energy blend of music that they describe as country-grass-rock.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Caddy’s at the Point, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: caddysatthepointe.com.

Saturday

Scott Blum is a Bradenton-based drummer who frequently collaborates with other local musicians. Scott Blum

Scott Blum with Francesco Tarantino and ADSOS at Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Jazz drummer Scott Blum will perform with guitarist Francesco Tarantino.

ADSOS, an acoustic duo of violin and guitar, will also play.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

TH&C at Cortez Kitchen

TH&C pulls from a wide array of genres including acoustic, rock, country and reggae.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

Schmitz Brothers Band at Linger Lodge

The Schmitz Brothers band is a family affair featuring twin Tim and Dave Schmitz on guitar and vocals and their dad Dave on bass. The band performs a wide range of music including classic rock, blues, jazz, reggae and bluegrass.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.

Memphis Rub Band at Mattison’s City Grille

Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.

Sunday

Violet Bell at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

Violet Bell is a North Carolina folk-soul duo. Lizzy Ross provides the lead vocals and guitar and multi-instrumentalist Omar Ruiz-Lopez fills in with violin, guitar, cello, mandolin and vocal harmonies.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $10 advance; $12 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.

Truality at Blue Rooster





Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant





The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.

Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.

Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse

Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.

Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.

Synia Caroll at Starlite Room

Synia Caroll is a Sarasota-based jazz vocalist with a diverse musical background.

Details: 6 p.m. Sunday. Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: starlitesrq.com.