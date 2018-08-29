Dickey Betts ‘responding very well’ to treatment after stroke, plans to be back on stage soon

Musician Dickey Betts is recovering well from a minor stroke last week, according to a new post on the musician’s Facebook page.
The post reads:
“A quick update on Dickey from his manager, David Spero: Dickey is responding very well to treatment and is very encouraged by the results. He was overwhelmed by the good wishes and prayers sent his way. He told me today that he can’t wait to see his fans on November 1st!”
The post is good news for Betts fans concerned for the musician’s health. Betts was forced to cancel three upcoming tour dates after suffering the stroke.
The postponed dates are Aug. 28 at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, N.Y.; Aug. 30 at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, Conn.; and Aug. 31 at the Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, N.H.
According to the post, Betts is planning to return to the stage for his next scheduled show on Nov. 1 at The Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga.
Betts’ next scheduled Florida shows are Nov. 3 at Pompano Beach Amphitheater in Pompano Beach and Nov. 5 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.
Betts is known as one of the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band as well as a solo musician in his own right.
Betts recently came out of retirement with a new lineup of musicians known as the Dickey Betts Band, which includes his son Duane Betts on guitar.
Find out more at dickeybetts.com.
