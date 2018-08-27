Dickey Betts suffers stroke in Sarasota, postpones tour dates

Guitar player and vocalist Dickey Betts suffered a mild stroke last week, according to the artist’s Facebook page.
Betts, who lives in the Sarasota area, will postpone three tour dates in order to recuperate.
The postponed dates are Aug. 28 at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, N.Y.; Aug. 30 at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, Conn.; and Aug. 31 at the Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, N.H.
“Dickey really regrets that he can’t be there for his fans, but he has to take care of his health first,” said Betts’ manager David Spero in the Facebook post.
Betts’ next scheduled Florida show is Nov. 5 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.
Betts is known as one of the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band as well as a solo musician in his own right.
Betts recently came out of retirement with a new line up of musicians known as the Dickey Betts Band, which includes his son Duane Betts on guitar.
Find out more at dickeybetts.com.
