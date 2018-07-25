This weekend in Bradenton: Several fun things for you to do around the area

A glass of Kumquat and Sour Orange Gose at The Good Liquid Brewing Co. Ryan Ballogg

Food truck rally

The Good Liquid Brewing Co. will hold its first food truck rally this Saturday. Seven (and maybe more) food trucks will set up in the parking lot in front of the brewery. The Michael J. Weiss Trio will play from 7-10 p.m.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. Free. thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

The back patio and lawn at Motorworks Brewing is the setting for the Beer Garden Bazaar once a month. Catch the next one this Friday. Motorworks Brewing

Beer garden bazaar

Motorworks Brewing’s monthly Beer Garden Bazaar features 30 local vendors spread out under the oak trees. Explore local arts and crafts, sip a beer and listen to live music from Ober Rivers & His D.U.I.S from 7-11 p.m.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free. motorworksbrewing.com.

Denis Ignatov presents the art form of cubique, which features incredible live shape manipulation. Circus Arts Conservatory

Last weekend of summer circus

Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling are teaming up to present some cutting edge circus acts from around the world this summer at the Historic Asolo Theater. This year, “Summer Circus Spectacular” includes a comic magician, a crossbow and hand-to-hand combat act, an aerialist and a Russian artist who manipulates shapes in mind-bending ways. Visitors can also enjoy access to the Ringling Circus Museum on the day they attend the show for an extra $5. Details: Through July 28. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $16 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. 941-360-7399. ringling.org.

Stock up for school

Sarasota non-profit Dollar Dynasty will host a school supply giveaway this Saturday. Supplies include paper, pencils, pens, folders and notebooks. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive supplies.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 1922 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Way, Sarasota. Free. 941-955-8091. dollardynasty.org.

Sinbad will perform five shows at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre this weekend. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

Sinbad at McCurdy’s

Comedy legend Sinbad is making a three day, five show stop at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre in Sarasota.

Details: Friday-Sunday. McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $44. 941-925-3869. www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

Local movie premieres (again)

“Rocky Mountain Fast Guy” is a locally made film about a country musician down on his luck. The movie’s premiere sold out last month, so the makers have added a second showing. The movie includes appearances by Sarasota singer Twinkle Yochim and former Oakland Raiders football player Henry Lawrence.

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday. Parkway 8 Cinema, 6300 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. $6. rockymountainfastguy.com.

The Florida Railroad Museum broke ground July 19 for new amenities, including a community room, gift shop/ticket office, train shed, and restrooms. The museum is located at 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish.

Ride the rails

The Florida Railroad Museum is now bigger and better. The new station includes a ticket office, sales area, real train cars and memorabilia, plus a 5,000-square-foot freight room. Check out the improvements, learn about Florida’s railroad history and and enjoy a 13 mile round trip on one of the museum’s trains.

Details: Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Trains run Saturday and Sunday. $10-$14. Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish. 941-776-0906. frrm.org.