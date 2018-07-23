Remember Sinbad? He’s been up to something funky. See him at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre.

Comedy legend Sinbad returns to McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre in Sarasota this week for a three-day, five-show stint.
The Bradenton Herald spoke with Sinbad about what he’s been up to lately, his new show on Fox and his music hobby.
Here are the highlights.
How’s it going?
Good man.
So you’re coming to McCurdy’s. Are you still enjoying doing a lot of stand up?
Yes. Every week man. Wherever they take me, that’s where I go.
What else have you been up to?
We just booked a sitcom (called “Rel”). I’m playing Lil Rel’s father. The comedian. We shot the pilot and we start taping again Aug. 17. It’s a work in progress. It’s a good cast and we’re writing some really funny stuff. We’re also writing some stuff that’s not just funny, but it makes sense and is based on some real things. So I think we’re going to do well. It will be on Sundays following Family Guy.
I’ve heard that your stand up is relatively clean. Is that a conscious decision or is that just how it comes out?
No, it doesn’t matter if it’s clean or dirty. I’ve done it both ways. Comedy is comedy. The key is to be funny.
What have you been talking about in your stand up lately?
Everything. It’s too easy now, there’s so much stupid stuff that happens in the world. They just make it too easy.
Do you have any thoughts on the current political atmosphere?
You know, it’s not even political anymore, it’s just part of our lives. Used to be that some people could avoid politics but you can’t avoid it anymore. It’s part of our day to day conversation.
Do you think comedy can help remedy that at all?
I mean, I don’t how know much we can turn people because I think they are set in their ways, but you can at least make them look at it differently. And that’s all that’s important to me is making them look at things differently.
So you do acting and voice work and stand-up. Those all require different skill sets. What’s your favorite one?
Actually, I think playing music. I love playing music. I love taking my bass or my guitar or my drums with me and going to play music. I love that. I would never give up the comedy and acting though. I think comedy and acting give me the opportunity to do music and it doesn’t have to be a career path. I still have fun with it.
What kind of music do you play?
Funk, man. Funky as I want it.
Funk is great. Have you recorded anything?
Actually, I’m trying to record a first album. I jump in bands. I was fortunate — part of this summer I was able to travel with Victor Wooten playing percussion for him.
What was that like?
Great, man. Watching that bad bass player that makes me want to throw my bass away. (Laughs)
So when do you find time to play music?
I always have my bass with me. I always carry that or a saxophone or something on the road with me. So I always make time for it.
You get out of practice real quick if you don’t.
Oh yeah. Fifteen minutes a day will do more damage than people realize.
Are there any bands that you’re a fan of right now?
There aren’t many “bands” left if you’re talking about funk stuff. What they consider funk is funny. Sometimes I play old stuff, and I look for new things. I like new jazz. Funk jazz, progressive jazz, stuff like that.
Do you have any other projects in the works right now?
I hope to do another stand-up special early next year. Hopefully with Netflix. And I’ve got a couple shows I’m going to pitch. And I’m getting ready to do like my own version of “Funny or Die” on YouTube or Vimeo, not sure which one yet.
Is there anything else you want to add?
I just want people to come out and check out the show. We’ll have some fun.
Details: Friday-Sunday. McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $44. 941-925-3869. www.mccurdyscomedy.com.
