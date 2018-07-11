Your Weekend Fix: Here are several fun things to do around Bradenton (July 12-15)

Trudy Williams of Reflections of Manatee stands with Daphney Towns, organizer of the Back to Angola Festival at Mineral Springs Park, which has revealed itself to be the location of New Angola, a settlement of escaped slaves who were driven out in 1821, escaping to the Bahamas. The pair will host the Back to Angola Festival from July 13-15. Bradenton Herald file photo

Back to Angola

Reflections of Manatee, a local non-profit, will host a unique three-day festival near Mineral Springs Park from Friday-Sunday celebrating Bradenton’s historic ties to the Red Bays area of the Bahamas.

The Mineral Springs area was once known as Angola to a community of escaped slaves who settled there. They were eventually forced to flee during a slave raid. Some were captured, but others braved the Atlantic and made it to Red Bays area of the Bahamas.

Come learn more about the history and enjoy folklore, food and crafts.

Details: Friday-Sunday. Manatee Mineral Springs Park, 1312 Second Ave. E., Bradenton. Free. 941-807-5014. reflectionsofmanatee.org.

An indie art pop-up market will happen Saturday at 14th Avenue West Studio in Village of the Arts. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Pop-up market in the Village

An indie art pop-up will take place Saturday in Village of the Arts.

The event is hosted by South Village Rising, a newly formed group of “established and emerging artists, poets, writers, culinary creative explorers, lovers of nature, music, community activists and Bohemians.”

Shop crafts, antiques and plants or grab a bite to eat. The event is kid-friendly and includes chances to create sidewalk chalk art, play hopscotch and listen to storytellers.

Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 14th Avenue West Studio, 1111 14th Ave. W., Bradenton. Free. meetup.com/South-Village-Rising-Village-of-the-Arts-Bradenton.

A Bradentucky Bombers home game at Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex. Bradentucky Bombers

Bombers vs. Molly Rogers

The Bradentucky Bombers face off against the Molly Roger Rollergirls from Melbourne on Saturday at Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex.

The Rollergirls won handily the last time the teams met in Melbourne. Come see if the Bombers can take back their thunder.

Beer will be available at the venue’s sports bar and at beer stands inside the rink (cash only at the beer stands).

Details: 5 p.m. Saturday. Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, 5309 29th St. E., Ellenton. $6-$12. bradentuckybombers.com.

Free books at the big green church

Kirkwood Presbyterian Church is hosting a library open house on Saturday.

Children of all ages may take home two books of their choice, and there are a few books for parents to pick from too. Some fiction titles available in the selection include “Bridge to Terabithia,” “Blubber,” “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Goodnight Moon.”

There are also non-fiction, middle and high school titles, religious and spiritual topics.

Visitors can also enjoy a free hot dog lunch and a Dr. Seuss photo booth.

Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 6101 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-713-6185. kpcbradenton.org.

Author Sean McFate will chat and sign his new sequel and second novel in the gritty military action thriller Tom Locke Series called "DEEP BLACK." Courtesy of BookStore1

Book signing

BookStore1 in Sarasota is hosting a book signing with Sean McFate, author and foreign policy analyst.

McFate will chat and sign his new book “DEEP BLACK,” the second installment in the gritty military action thriller series “Tom Locke.”

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. BookStore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Free. 941-365-7900. sarasotabooks.com.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Stage of Discovery program gives students ages 13-18 the opportunity to be coached in acting, singing, dancing, and improvisation by creative professionals in the field. The program culminates in two performances of "Broadway in Black Jr." this Sunday and Monday. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

A youthful take on Broadway

West Coast Black Theatre’s Stage of Discovery program gives students ages 13-18 the opportunity to get coached in acting, singing, dancing and improvisation by creative professionals in the field.

This year the program culminates with a production titled “Broadway in Black Jr.” The show features favorite songs from award-winning shows and breakthrough roles such as Melba Moore in “Purlie,” Jennifer Holliday in “Dreamgirls” and Nell Carter in “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”

Details: Sunday and Monday, 7:30 p.m. Adults: $15. Students and active military: $5. Westcoast Black Theatre, 1646 10th Way, Sarasota. 941-366-1505. westcoastblacktheatre.org.

Impro Madrid is traveling from Spain to participate in the festival. They will headline Friday night's improv events. Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre.

Sarasota Improv Fest

In the world of improvisational theater, Sarasota Improv Fest is a showcase of headliners.

What is improv, you ask? It’s theater composed on the spot without a script in sight.

See national and international talent take the stage for sidesplitting performances, plus a special appearance by Dick Smothers of the Smothers Brothers.

Details: Thursday-Saturday. $10 single tickets, $25 headliner tickets and passes from $55. 941-366-9000. floridastudiotheatre.org.

SHARE COPY LINK Erwin Wunderlich, a retired Navy commander, novelist, and environmental engineer, will present a pair of childrens workshops on the harmonica July 14 at Manatee Village Historical Park.

Master the mouth harp

Erwin Wunderlich was so intrigued by finding a Civil War-era harmonica that he learned to play it and wrote a book called “Harmonica FUNdamentals with Civil War Songs: 20 Pre-1865 Songs for the Key of C Harmonica.”

Now, he will teach a class for children ages 8 and up at Manatee Village Historical Park.

Details: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Manatee Village Historical Park, 1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. $10-$12. 941-749-7165. manateevillage.org/events.