Harmonica workshop with a historic theme planned for children. And they get to keep the harmonica

Bradenton native Erwin Wunderlich was working on a Civil War novel set in Saint Marks when he came across the corroded remains of a harmonica believed to have been used around a Confederate camp fire.
The find sparked an interest in learning to play the instrument, and a book: "Harmonica FUNdamentals with Civil War Songs: 20 Pre-1865 Songs for the Key of C Harmonica."
Twelve years after taking up the harmonica, Wunderlich will share tips on playing the free reed wind instrument and lead a Civil War music workshop for children 8 and older at Manatee Village Historical Park, 1404 Manatee Ave. E., on July 14.
Among songs that Wunderlich is likely to play during the workshop is "Suwannee River," the Florida State Song.
Other possibilities include "Camptown Races" and perhaps "Battle Hymn of the Republic."
In addition to tips on playing the harmonica, he will also offer advice on taking care of the harmonica and keeping it clean.
"Cleanliness of the mouth is important in addition to not sharing with someone else the germs that might be transmitted," Wunderlich said.
Participants in the workshop will receive a beginner’s harmonica they get to keep, along with historical music, and one 45-minute session in which Wunderlich will teach the basics of playing pre-1865 songs.
The first workshop will be held at 10 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m.
In addition to his work as a novelist and historian, Wunderlich is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and is a retired Navy commander. He has worked on federal and state government environmental projects such as the Kissimmee River and Everglades restorations.
All four of his children have served as commissioned officers, one each in the Army, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.
Tickets for the workshop may be purchased online at http://www.manateevillage.org/events. Price is $10, plus a $1 service fee.
If seats remain, tickets may also be purchased in person for $10 starting July 2, when Manatee Village re-opens to the public after being closed for in-service work in June.
If any seats remain by July 14, tickets may be purchased at the door for $12. Ticket sales in person are cash only. All ticket sales are first come, first served, Manatee Historical Village said in a press release.
