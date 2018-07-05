Bradenton harmonica workshop for children to combine the historic with the musical

Erwin Wunderlich, a retired Navy commander, novelist, and environmental engineer, will present a pair of childrens workshops on the harmonica July 14 at Manatee Village Historical Park.
By
Up Next
Erwin Wunderlich, a retired Navy commander, novelist, and environmental engineer, will present a pair of childrens workshops on the harmonica July 14 at Manatee Village Historical Park.
By

Local

Harmonica workshop with a historic theme planned for children. And they get to keep the harmonica

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

July 05, 2018 10:53 AM

Bradenton

Bradenton native Erwin Wunderlich was working on a Civil War novel set in Saint Marks when he came across the corroded remains of a harmonica believed to have been used around a Confederate camp fire.

The find sparked an interest in learning to play the instrument, and a book: "Harmonica FUNdamentals with Civil War Songs: 20 Pre-1865 Songs for the Key of C Harmonica."

1.JPG
Erwin Wunderlich plays a Civil War-era tune on harmonica. He will share his knowledge with children at a pair of workshops on July 14 at Manatee Village Historical Park.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Twelve years after taking up the harmonica, Wunderlich will share tips on playing the free reed wind instrument and lead a Civil War music workshop for children 8 and older at Manatee Village Historical Park, 1404 Manatee Ave. E., on July 14.

Among songs that Wunderlich is likely to play during the workshop is "Suwannee River," the Florida State Song.

Other possibilities include "Camptown Races" and perhaps "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

2.JPG
Erwin Wunderlich will share his knowledge of playing the harmonica with children at a pair of workshops on July 14 at Manatee Village Historical Park.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

In addition to tips on playing the harmonica, he will also offer advice on taking care of the harmonica and keeping it clean.

"Cleanliness of the mouth is important in addition to not sharing with someone else the germs that might be transmitted," Wunderlich said.

Participants in the workshop will receive a beginner’s harmonica they get to keep, along with historical music, and one 45-minute session in which Wunderlich will teach the basics of playing pre-1865 songs.

3.JPG
Finding the remains of a Civil War-era harmonica at Saint Marks, Fla., sparked Erwin Wunderlich's interest in learning to play the instrument.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The first workshop will be held at 10 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m.

In addition to his work as a novelist and historian, Wunderlich is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and is a retired Navy commander. He has worked on federal and state government environmental projects such as the Kissimmee River and Everglades restorations.



4.JPG
Manatee Village Historical Park will host a harmonica workshop for children on July 14.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

All four of his children have served as commissioned officers, one each in the Army, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Tickets for the workshop may be purchased online at http://www.manateevillage.org/events. Price is $10, plus a $1 service fee.

5.JPG
Erwin Wunderlich plays a Civil War-era tune on harmonica. He will share his knowledge with children at a pair of workshops on July 14 at Manatee Village Historical Park.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

If seats remain, tickets may also be purchased in person for $10 starting July 2, when Manatee Village re-opens to the public after being closed for in-service work in June.

If any seats remain by July 14, tickets may be purchased at the door for $12. Ticket sales in person are cash only. All ticket sales are first come, first served, Manatee Historical Village said in a press release.

  Comments  