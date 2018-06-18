Kids at a Bradenton 7-on-7 football camp taunted Cam Newton. Here's how he reacted

Cam Newton has seen his share of hecklers during his time as an NFL quarterback.
The latest came last weekend at a 7-on-7 camp in Bradenton.
As seen on video that has since gone viral on social media, a group of kids ask the Carolina Panthers quarterback "Hey Cam, can I get a fumble?" and "What happened in the Super Bowl," referring to the Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Newton fumbled the ball twice and was sacked six times in the loss.
A brief, indiscernible exchange happens in between those two comment with Newton snarling at the kid and saying "You'll do what?"
Newton, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and has been Carolina's starting quarterback since the beginning of his rookie season.
In 108 starts spanning over seven seasons, Newton has thrown for 25,074 yards and 158 touchdowns with 94 interceptions while also rushing for 4,320 yards and another 54 touchdowns. He was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2015 — the year of that Super Bowl appearance — and is a three-time Pro Bowl nominee.
