Bradenton Marauders end 2017 season with win over Charlotte

Logan Sendelbach allowed just three hits over five innings, as the Bradenton Marauders wrapped up the season with a 4-2 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Sunday.
With the victory, the Marauders concluded the second half of the season with a 33-32 record. In the first half, Bradenton went 37-30 and completed the 2017 at 70-62.
The Marauders finished third in the overall standings of the Florida State League South, missing the playoffs and ending four games behind the first-place Fort Myers Miracle.
The Marauders, the high Single A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will return to LECOM Park in April for the start of the 2018 campaign.
In Sunday’s contest, Sam Street got Angel Moreno to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.
Sendelbach (5-6) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing two runs.
Charlotte started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a single, David Olmedo-Barrera advanced to second on a groundout and then scored on a double by Riley Unroe.
After the teams traded runs, the Marauders took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning. Kevin Krause and Christian Kelley drove in one run each en route to the two-run lead.
Eduar Lopez (9-9) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and three hits. He also struck out four and walked five.
With the win, Bradenton improved to 10-5 against Charlotte this season.
