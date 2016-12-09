High School Sports

December 9, 2016 1:02 PM

Three chosen to play in the North-South Football Classic

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

Manatee Three Manatee County high school football players are heading to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association North-South Football Classic.

The 62nd annual all-star football game takes place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at The Villages.

Representing the South team are Southeast High linebacker Dequan Williams and two Palmetto lineman, Christian Kalish and Rodshon Williams.

Palmetto head coach Dave Marino was also tapped as a South team assistant coach.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Lakewood Ranch's high-profile star leads Mustangs to D.C.

View more video

Sports Videos