Three chosen to play in the North-South Football Classic

Manatee Three Manatee County high school football players are heading to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association North-South Football Classic.
The 62nd annual all-star football game takes place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at The Villages.
Representing the South team are Southeast High linebacker Dequan Williams and two Palmetto lineman, Christian Kalish and Rodshon Williams.
Palmetto head coach Dave Marino was also tapped as a South team assistant coach.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
