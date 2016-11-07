Braden River girls soccer gets second win of season

The Braden River girls soccer team defeated host Sarasota 6-0 on Monday to improve its season record to 2-1.
Six different players scored a goal for the Pirates, including Lexi Madrid, Sara Kate Dyson, Elisabeth King, Sofia Mignote, Izzy Vasquez and Ashley Tollner.
Saint Stephen’s 8, Sarasota Military Academy 0: Ally Kukanza scored two goals to help the host Falcons improve their record to 2-0.
Five other players scored one goal for Saint Stephen’s, including Zoey Block, Kendall Miller, Jackie Schlossberg, Grace Barnes and Katie Pierce.
Out-of-Door Academy 8, Sarasota Christian 0: Heather Squitieri scored three goals as the host Thunder improved to 2-0.
Abby Lagasse scored two goals, and teammates Natalie Gorji, Madi Opstal and Joanna Danielson also found the back of the net. Three goalies contributed in the shutout — Chloe Spingler, Haley Moore and Susan Pacer.
Boys soccer
Saint Stephen’s 8, Sarasota Military Academy 0: Freshman Nico Colacci had four goals and an assist to lead the host Falcons to victory in the season opener.
Noah Labelle had two goals and two assists, while senior captain Jon Boyd added a goal and an assist for Saint Stephen’s. Kevin Zandomenego scored a goal and assisted on another.
HERALD STAFF REPORT
