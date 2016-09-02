Manatee vs. Palmetto is always a heated rivalry

Palmetto (1-0) at Manatee (0-1)
When: TBA
Radio: WLSS 930 AM, 103 FM
Online: manateefootball.com; palmettohighsports.com
The scoop: Manatee escaped Palmetto 36-35 last year in a game marred by errors and miscues. This game seems eerily similar to last year when Manatee was coming off a disappointing road loss to Hoover (Ala). Now the Canes are coming off a 78-56 road loss to Hewitt-Trussville (Ala), where the defense of both teams took the night off. Palmetto edged Fort Myers 20-14 last week. The Tigers always get up for Manatee, but to win they are going to have to score at least 40 points and that could be a problem. But if Hewitt can score 78 why not? Manatee had all kinds of problems defensively and couldn’t generate a rush against Hewitt, which could be a problem against Palmetto’s offensive line. Manatee’s offense is electrifying so this could be a shoot-out. The Tigers are going to have to slow down quarterback A.J. Colagiovanni and receiver Tarique Milton. Palmetto needs a good game from quarterback Jason Spicer.
Prediction: Manatee 42, Palmetto 30
Alan Dell: 941-745-7056, @ADellSports
