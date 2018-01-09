Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks to Bo Scarbrough (right) during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. Scarbrough is alleged on video prior to Monday’s game to have said, “F--- Trump.” Scarbrough denied saying it following the Crimson Tide’s fifth national title in the last nine years.
Sports

IMG Academy alum Bo Scarbrough accused of shouting disparaging remark about President Trump

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

January 09, 2018 02:35 PM

Former IMG Academy star running back Bo Scarbrough was accused on video of shouting, “(Expletive) Trump,” before Alabama took the field Monday for college football’s national championship game against Georgia.

President Donald Trump was on the field in Atlanta for the National Anthem, while players from Alabama and Georgia were not present.

The Sporting News, which posted the video on Twitter, singled out Scarbrough as the player that said the phrase, which led to Scarbrough denying he vilified President Trump.

Instead, Scarbrough claimed he said was, “(Expletive) Georgia,” on Twitter following the Crimson Tide’s overtime victory that won the program’s fifth national title under head coach Nick Saban.

In the video, Scarbrough wears No. 9.

“I’m just trying to celebrate the win,” Scarbrough told AL.com. “Those type of words didn’t come out of my mouth.”

Neither IMG Academy nor Alabama issued immediate statements.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

  Comments  

