IMG Academy alum Bo Scarbrough accused of shouting disparaging remark about President Trump

Former IMG Academy star running back Bo Scarbrough was accused on video of shouting, “(Expletive) Trump,” before Alabama took the field Monday for college football’s national championship game against Georgia.
President Donald Trump was on the field in Atlanta for the National Anthem, while players from Alabama and Georgia were not present.
The Sporting News, which posted the video on Twitter, singled out Scarbrough as the player that said the phrase, which led to Scarbrough denying he vilified President Trump.
Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh— Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018
Instead, Scarbrough claimed he said was, “(Expletive) Georgia,” on Twitter following the Crimson Tide’s overtime victory that won the program’s fifth national title under head coach Nick Saban.
If y’all really listen I said Georgia smh about y’all people in this world https://t.co/VXKFBk7Vnh— Bo Scarbrough (@starbo06) January 9, 2018
In the video, Scarbrough wears No. 9.
“I’m just trying to celebrate the win,” Scarbrough told AL.com. “Those type of words didn’t come out of my mouth.”
Neither IMG Academy nor Alabama issued immediate statements.
