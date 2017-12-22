All-Area girls golf: Manatee’s Gabrielle Tomeo is golfer of the year

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Girls golf is listed below:
GOLFER OF THE YEAR
Gabrielle Tomeo, senior, Manatee
To her credit: A brilliant high school career ended with another berth in the Class 3A state tournament. Tomeo carded a 73-78 to finish in 17th place in the 36-hole event. While she stumbled in trying to win the Donald Ross Memorial Invitational for the second time in her career, Tomeo did excel throughout the season with consistency. Now she’ll head to Wisconsin to continue her golf game after becoming a three-time Herald golfer of the year.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lakewood Ranch: Natalie Robson, junior; Ashleigh Angelo, freshman; Darby Laurvick, senior; Ashlyn Einwachter, sophomore; Ashley Ringo, junior
Saint Stephen’s: Maria Huang, freshman; Catherine Huang, junior; Kendall Miller, junior
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
