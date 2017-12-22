Manatee’s Gabrielle Tomeo will continue her golf career at the University of Wisconsin.
Manatee’s Gabrielle Tomeo will continue her golf career at the University of Wisconsin. Herald file photo
Manatee’s Gabrielle Tomeo will continue her golf career at the University of Wisconsin. Herald file photo

Sports

All-Area girls golf: Manatee’s Gabrielle Tomeo is golfer of the year

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 12:43 PM

The Bradenton Herald is unveiling its All-Area selections for the 2017 high school fall season. Girls golf is listed below:

GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Gabrielle Tomeo, senior, Manatee

To her credit: A brilliant high school career ended with another berth in the Class 3A state tournament. Tomeo carded a 73-78 to finish in 17th place in the 36-hole event. While she stumbled in trying to win the Donald Ross Memorial Invitational for the second time in her career, Tomeo did excel throughout the season with consistency. Now she’ll head to Wisconsin to continue her golf game after becoming a three-time Herald golfer of the year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

HONORABLE MENTION

Lakewood Ranch: Natalie Robson, junior; Ashleigh Angelo, freshman; Darby Laurvick, senior; Ashlyn Einwachter, sophomore; Ashley Ringo, junior

Saint Stephen’s: Maria Huang, freshman; Catherine Huang, junior; Kendall Miller, junior

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

    Gymnast McKayla Maroney alleges in a lawsuit that USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about the abuse she received from Larry Nassar while she was on the team. Her lawyer gives more details on the "draconian" demands she wishes to reverse.

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse
Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom
Derek Jeter asks for patience as angry Marlins fans pelt him with questions 0:51

Derek Jeter asks for patience as angry Marlins fans pelt him with questions

View More Video