A year after Fernandez’s death, pain lingers. ‘I don’t know if it will ever sink home’

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary Monday marks the one year anniversary of Jose Fernandez, Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero's tragic death after their boat crashed into a jetty off South Beach on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. Monday marks the one year anniversary of Jose Fernandez, Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero's tragic death after their boat crashed into a jetty off South Beach on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016.

