Palmetto ends the streak, defeats Manatee for first time since 2004

The emotional scars from recent close calls are finally over.
Palmetto High became the first Manatee County program to defeat Manatee High since 2006 on Saturday. The Tigers also ended their own drought that’s lasted since 2004, when they beat the Hurricanes 35-7 at Harllee Stadium.
Palmetto lost the last two meetings by a combined five points.
“We came here with two goals in mind,” said Palmetto head coach Dave Marino, who is in his eighth season with the Tigers. “Try to bring the tradition back, Palmetto being the first to win a state title, and just getting kids to believe in themselves. It took eight years. It’s a testament to these kids and the perseverance. They learned a valuable lesson. Anything worth anything in this life, it’s going to take time. You have to be patient and just stay focused and keep believing. And they did. We couldn’t be more happy for the kids, the student body and the city and community of Palmetto.”
Palmetto held a 21-0 lead late in the first half on Friday, when officials postponed the game for Saturday morning after thunderstorms wrecked havoc with the area’s football schedule for a second straight week.
On Saturday, the Tigers (1-0) didn’t slow down.
Freddy Manriquez completed back-to-back 11-play drives with field goals to arm Palmetto with a 27-0 lead.
Then Manatee’s Keyon Fordham shifted momentum slightly with a 95-yard kick return to make it 27-7 midway through the third quarter.
That play, though, was something that also motivated Palmetto’s defense.
You have to be patient and just stay focused and keep believing. And they did. We couldn't be more happy for the kids, the student body and the city and community of Palmetto.
Palmetto head football coach Dave Marino
As Fordham sped past Palmetto’s special teams unit, Tigers defensive coordinator Pat Cucci issued the challenge to his defense, and specifically senior captain Alonzo Houston, to make a play.
“Houston knows I put a lot of pressure on him, because he is our captain,” Cucci said. “So I expect him to make the plays that no one else can. So that’s why I fired him up.”
Houston obliged on Manatee’s next offensive series.
The linebacker, relying on his experience to time snap counts, broke through the Canes’ offensive line as soon as the ball was snapped over Fordham’s head.
Houston recovered it before Fordham, who was playing quarterback, returning kicks and punting on Saturday, could and the Tigers ended any momentum shifts for a final time.
“It was a really big play,” Houston said. “I’m a captain on the football team, so I’m supposed to make big plays like that. That’s why they picked me to be a captain, because I have to lead by example.”
Palmetto’s defense limited Manatee’s offense to 70 total yards, including minus-12 rushing yards.
“It’s hard when you don’t win the line of scrimmage,” Manatee head coach Yusuf Shakir said. “It’s going to be hard to do. So that’s one thing we’ve got to improve upon and get better at. Find a plan to make sure we can get them to be successful.”
Palmetto tallied five sacks, two tackle for losses and two fumble recoveries. Houston and Reese Lyons recovered the fumbles.
The Tigers offense built a 21-0 lead on Friday through Elijah Davis (19 carries for 81 rushing yards) registering a touchdown run and two short fields from awry punts that led to scores.
Manatee’s defense gave up 292 total yards, with the Tigers tallying 199 rushing yards.
The Canes play host to Braden River next week, while Palmetto travels to Sarasota Riverview.
“It gives us a lot of motivation, because Manatee is a very good football team,” Palmetto wide receiver Jason Spicer Jr. said.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
