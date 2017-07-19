Marauders announce ‘Geekend’ with super heroes, Star Wars

The Marauders have dubbed it their “Geekend,” and Friday and Saturday’s games have promotions fitting of the nickname. Friday’s series-opener against the Threshers is Super Villain Night and Saturday’s game against Clearwater is the always anticipated Star Wars Night.
Fans are encouraged to dress up for both games, and on Super Villain Night it’s not just limited to the evildoers. Fans are also invited to dress as a superhero, if they prefer.
On Star Wars Night in Bradenton, dressing up can get fans paid. A $50 Goodwill Store gift card is up for grabs in a costume contest.
The Pirates’ Class A Advanced affiliate will wear Princess Leia-themed jerseys Saturday to honor the late Carrie Fisher. Jerseys are already available via an auction, which will continue through Saturday’s game. Winners will be invited on to the field after the game to have their jersey signed by the player who had been wearing it.
A portion of process from the auction will go to Goodwill Manasota. Saturday’s game will wrap up with a fireworks display provided by Zambelli Fireworks.
Both Friday’s and Saturday’s games are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The series against the Phillies’ Florida State League team wraps up with a 1 p.m. start Sunday and a 6:30 p.m. game on Monday, weather permitting.
Bradenton’s Lizardi opens tournament with Puerto Rico with win
Cami Lizardi, a defender for the Braden River High School girls soccer team, began her time with the U-20 Puerto Rico women’s national team as part of a lopsided win. The Puerto Rico team pummeled Bonaire, 11-0, to open the first stage of qualifying for the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship.
Puerto Rico, who is playing in Group C of the CONCACAF Caribbean U-20 Women’s World Cup, is one of 16 teams vying for two spots in January’s Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) tournament.
Lizardi is on the roster in as a center back.
Comments