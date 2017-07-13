Bradenton’s Whitney Osuigwe bows out in Wimbledon girls quarterfinals

Whitney Osuigwe’s bid for a second straight Grand Slam singles title came to an end Thursday with a quarterfinal loss to Russia’s Sofya Lansere in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships girls junior singles tournament in London.
Lansere beat the Bradenton native in straight sets, winning 7-5, 6-3 to reach the semifinals, and prevent an all-American semifinal matchup at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Lansere will face third-seeded Claire Liu of the United States in one semifinal Friday. Liu is the only seeded player remaining in the field.
American Ann Li will face Switzherland’s Simone Waltert in the other semifinal. Li knocked off top seed Kayla Day in the only quarterfinal between two Americans. Five Americans began the day still alive in the quarters.
Osuigwe, who rose to No. 1 in the International Tennis Federation’s junior rankings this week and went to the Wimbledon Championships as the No. 2 seed, was finally outplayed for a full match after needing the maximum three sets to win during each of the previous two rounds in England. She picked up fewer wins than Lansere with both her first and second serves, and only won 40 percent of her points while receiving. She did not record a single ace and her second-serve win percentage was more than 10 percent lower than Lansere’s.
0Aces for Bradenton’s Whitney Osuigwe during her quarterfinal loss at the Wimbledon Championships girls’ tournament.
The finish is still Osuigwe’s second best at a juior major.
Prior to winning the French Open girls’ singles tournament last month, the 15-year-old had never advanced beyond the first round at a singles Slam. Osuigwe, who trains at IMG Academy and is the daughter of IMG coach Desmond Osuigwe, also reached the girls’ doubles quarterfinals at the French Open and is back in the quarters at Wimbledon. Paired with fellow American Claire McNally, Osuigwe will face Papua New Guinea’s Violet Apisah and Norway’s Astrid Wanja Brune Olsen on Friday.
She was the youngest player left in the quarterfinals. Lansere is 16.
Osuigwe was the last player from Manatee County to bow out of the singles competition at Wimbledon. Sebastian Korda, son of Petr Korda, was in the boys junior singles field. He won his first-round match against Japan’s James Trotter, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, before losing in the second round to Czech Republic’s Michael Vrbensky 6-0, 7-6 (5).
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments