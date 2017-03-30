Eli Thurmond lifts Bradenton Christian baseball past Shorecrest

Eli Thurmond held St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep to three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings and drove in five runs at the plate to carry Bradenton Christian to a 9-4 win in Bradenton.
Thurmond struck out five before fellow freshman Luke Williams closed the game for the Panthers (7-8, 3-4 Class 3A-District 5).
Out-of-Door Academy 8, Cardinal Mooney 4: Out-of-Door Academy scored six runs during the fifth inning in the Taylor Emmons Memorial Classic championship at home. Max Munroe led the Thunder (13-2-1) with three RBIs, and Duncan Cappar picked up the win. Catcher Parker Shanahan led off the game with a home run for Cardinal Mooney (11-5-1) before the Cougars gave away the lead.
Boys tennis
Braden River 5, Palmetto 2: The Pirates won the top two singles matches and swept both doubles matches to beat the Tigers in Palmetto. Race Arande played No. 1 singles for Braden River (9-3) and topped Palmetto’s Brock Hausen, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls tennis
Manatee 7, Lakewood Ranch 0: The Hurricanes shut out the Mustangs in a road match consisting of all pro sets. Gabriel Karatantcheva won in No. 1 singles for the Canes (10-1) with an 8-0 win against Lakewood Ranch’s Rachel Towe. The Mustangs (0-8) combined to win only two games.
Manatee will go back on the road Tuesday in Palmetto. Lakewood Ranch is done until the Class 4A-District 8 tournament April 10 in Sarasota.
Softball
Lakewood Ranch 6, North Port 1: Pitcher Madi LoCastro tossed seven innings and allowed one run to guide the Mustangs past the Bobcats in North Port. Lakewood Ranch (14-1) was held scoreless for the first four innings before scoring six during the final three frames.
The Mustangs return home Friday to play host to rival Braden River.
Flag football
Palmetto 12, Bayshore 6: Moe Fuller-Jones scored two touchdowns, including a game-winning catch in double overtime, to lift the Tigers past the Bruins on the road. Fuller-Jones caught her touchdown pass from Nadia Arroyo and earlier scored on a 60-yard interception return for Palmetto (3-0).
The Tigers return to Palmetto on Tuesday to host Lakewood Ranch. Bayshore will go on the road Tuesday to face Manatee in Bradenton.
Boys basketball
Greensboro Day 59, IMG Academy 40: IMG’s run at Dick’s Nationals in New York was short-lived. The Ascenders, who entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, bowed out in the opening round with a loss to the seventh seeds from Greensboro, N.C., at Christ the King High School.
Point guard Trevon Duval, who played in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Wednesday, led IMG (26-2) with 14 points, and was the only Ascender to crack double figures.
Wing J.P. Moorman finished with 15 points for the Bengals to lead all scorers. The Ascenders were outscored 21-6 during the fourth quarter.
McDonald’s All-American Game: Guard Trevon Duval (IMG Academy) started and scored eight points for the East team on Wednesday in the McDonald’s All-American Game at the United Center in Chicago. The West team beat the East team, 109-107, in the annual showcase.
Duval went 4 of 8 from the floor, but 0 of 3 in his 3-point attempts. He recorded one rebound, three assists and four turnovers in 2- minutes. Center Mohamed Bamba (Westtown School, New York) led the East with 17 points and forward Kevin Knox II (Tampa Catholic) added 15.
Forward Michael Porter (Nathan Hale HS, Seattle) led the West with 17 points.
Duval is also scheduled to participate in the Nike Hoop Summit on April 7 in Portland, Ore. That game is scheduled to be televised live by ESPN2 at 10 p.m.
Junior college softball
SCF 9-9, South Florida State 1-1: State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, secured a pair of blowout wins at home. Both games lasted five innings. Pitcher Carlee Lucas picked up the win for SCF (26-18, 9-4 Suncoast) and drove in two runs in Game 1. Pitcher Sammi Grat earned the victory in Game 2 and also drove in a run.
The Manatees are off until Tuesday, when they host another doubleheader against Hillsborough Community College.
