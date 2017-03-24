Pirates prospect Austin Meadows was also high school football star

Three questions for
Austin Meadows
In your high school days, you were also a pretty good football player. You played with Robert Nkemdiche at Grayson High School in Georgia. How would you describe yourself as a football player when you were playing that sport?
“I was pretty good. I played growing up all the way until my senior year of high school. I played both sports — I played basketball as well — but playing with those guys was pretty cool. It’s pretty cool to see Robert right now in the NFL. We had a really good team in high school. I was pretty good. I punted. I played running back, slot receiver. I was kind of all around the field. Played some backup running back to Wayne Gallman. I don’t know if you know, he’s an NFL prospect now. Pretty cool. We had a pretty good team, so that was a lot of fun to play football as well baseball. Those multiple athleticism kind of helped me.”
What do you think when you see Robert playing? You’re probably going to be in the majors ...
“It’s pretty cool being from the same hometown and kind of representing Grayson, where we’re from. That’s pretty special to not only have a guy in football, but a guy from baseball, as well. It’s pretty cool.
You still close with some of those guys?
“Some guys from high school, more from the baseball side of things. Playing my senior year with those guys and getting close to them, but I definitely keep in touch and watch those guys play football and stuff like that.”
