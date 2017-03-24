Sports

March 24, 2017 6:37 PM

Pirates prospect Austin Meadows was also high school football star

By David Wilson

dwilson@bradenton.com

Three questions for

Austin Meadows

In your high school days, you were also a pretty good football player. You played with Robert Nkemdiche at Grayson High School in Georgia. How would you describe yourself as a football player when you were playing that sport?

“I was pretty good. I played growing up all the way until my senior year of high school. I played both sports — I played basketball as well — but playing with those guys was pretty cool. It’s pretty cool to see Robert right now in the NFL. We had a really good team in high school. I was pretty good. I punted. I played running back, slot receiver. I was kind of all around the field. Played some backup running back to Wayne Gallman. I don’t know if you know, he’s an NFL prospect now. Pretty cool. We had a pretty good team, so that was a lot of fun to play football as well baseball. Those multiple athleticism kind of helped me.”

What do you think when you see Robert playing? You’re probably going to be in the majors ...

“It’s pretty cool being from the same hometown and kind of representing Grayson, where we’re from. That’s pretty special to not only have a guy in football, but a guy from baseball, as well. It’s pretty cool.

You still close with some of those guys?

“Some guys from high school, more from the baseball side of things. Playing my senior year with those guys and getting close to them, but I definitely keep in touch and watch those guys play football and stuff like that.”

 

Faces of LECOM Park

Andy Stoltz

Job title: All Sports Custom Framing owner

Residency: Lutz

Hometown: Miami

Years at the park: Seven years

 

Fan of the Game

Marc Bonin

Residency: Toronto

Hometown: Toronto

How long he’s been a fan: Two years

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Faces of LECOM Park: Andy Stoltz

View more video

Sports Videos