IMG’s Trevon Duval gets invite to Hoop Summit

Trevon Duval was named to the roster of USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Select team on Wednesday.
Duval, an 18-year-old guard from Wilmington, Del., attended and played for IMG Academy this past season. He is a 6-foot-2, 189-pound point guard.
The team will play the World Select team in the 20th annual Nike Hoop Summit on April 7 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
This stretch is shaping up to be a busy one for Duval. Earlier this month, he was honored as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, and he will play in that high school all-star game on April 14.
He was already scheduled to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game at the United Center in Chicago on March 29. He is the first Ascenders player to earn the McDonald’s honor.
And on Wednesday, IMG Academy learned it had been invited to be a part of the eight-team field for the annual Dick’s Nationals tournament in New York from March 30-April 1. The tournament crowns, unofficially, the best high school team in the country.
Led by Duval, the Ascenders finished their regular season as the No. 2 team in the country, according to MaxPreps.com's computer rankings. IMG will open the tournament against North Carolina's Greensboro Day, the No. 7 seed, in a game televised on ESPNU. The semifinals and championship game will both be televised on ESPN2. The No. 1 seed in the field is Indiana’s La Lumiere.
And Duval, a member of the Class of 2017, still has to decide on a college. He is uncommitted although several Division I powers have offered, including Kansas, Duke and Arizona.
