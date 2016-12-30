Bradenton Herald All-Area Football Team: Offense

Bradenton Herald All-Area Football Offense
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tarique Milton, senior, Manatee
Position: Wide receiver
To his credit: Tarique Milton’s monster senior season puts him in rare company. He finished with more than 1,000 receiving yards, making him the first Manatee player to do so in more than half a decade. The last two to reach the mark, Ace Sanders and Quenton Bundrage, both reached the NFL. He was the biggest reason the Hurricanes had one of the best offenses in Manatee County, which is why he’s the Bradenton Herald All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. The latest in a line of standout wide receivers for the Canes, Milton is the most-coveted senior in the county with offers from Louisville, Michigan State, Iowa State, South Florida and Central Florida. He finished his final season in Bradenton with 64 catches for 1,087 yards and seven touchdowns. He also shined as a Wildcat quarterback, running for 240 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries.
FIRST TEAM
QB: Louis Colosimo, senior, Braden River
He led Manatee County by completing 68 percent of his passes while throwing 28 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
RB: Raymond Thomas, senior, Braden River
He finished as Manatee County’s No. 2 rusher with 1,218 yards on the ground.
RB: Deshaun Fenwick, senior, Braden River
He finished among the top five in Manatee County with 904 rushing yards and was the Pirates’ No. 2 receiver with 350 yards.
WR: Kevin Etienne, junior, Bradenton Christian
He finished second in Manatee County with 949 receiving yards.
WR: Tyler Stevenson, junior, Southeast
He was the Seminoles’ top receiver, finishing the season with 588 yards and three touchdowns.
TE: Travis Tobey, freshman, Braden River
As a freshman, he led the Pirates with 358 receiving yards.
ATH: Fred Billy, junior, Saint Stephen’s
He led the Falcons to the Sunshine State Athletic Conference title and led Manatee County with 22 touchdowns.
OL: Sam Jackson, senior, Lakewood Ranch
The Central Florida commit racked up 36 pancakes and graded out at 92 percent.
OL: Christian Kalish, senior, Palmetto
The Air Force commit started at right tackle for a deep offensive line the Tigers leaned on in 2016.
OL: Josh Stevens, senior, Saint Stephen’s
The Falcons’ left tackle is drawing interest from Georgetown after helping Saint Stephen’s to the Sunshine State Athletic Conference title.
OL: Seth Walter, senior, Manatee
The guard was the Hurricanes’ top offensive lineman and even ran for a touchdown this season.
OL: Brendan Bengtsson, junior, Braden River
The only returning starter on the Pirates’ offensive line, he helped power Manatee County’s most prolific offense as the center.
K: Tyler McCauley, senior, Braden River
He made 57 of his 58 extra-point attempts and five field goals, including two of 40-plus yards.
SECOND TEAM
QB: A.J. Colagiovanni, senior, Manatee
RB: Chase Brown, junior, Saint Stephen’s
RB: Joshua Booker, junior, Manatee
WR: Javarius Pollock, junior, Manatee
WR: Terrance Pryor Jr., senior, Southeast
TE: Isaiah Washington, junior, Palmetto
ATH: Keyon Fordham, sophomore, Manatee
OL: Corey Brady, senior, Palmetto
OL: Rodshon Williams, senior, Palmetto
OL: Joshua Ingram, junior, Bradenton Christian
OL: Devin Logan, junior, Southeast
OL: Luke Andrews, junior, Braden River
K: Alfredo Manriquez, junior, Palmetto
