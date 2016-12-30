Bradenton Herald All-Area Football Team: Defense

Bradenton Herald All-Area Football Defense
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tyrone Collins, junior, Braden River
Position: Cornerback
To his credit: After a breakout sophomore season in which he intercepted seven passes, Tyrone Collins launched himself onto the college recruiting landscape. Big-time programs such as Michigan offered the defensive back, but that’s not what made him this year’s Bradenton Herald All-Area Defensive Player of the Year. Rather, it’s the respect he was given as a shutdown corner in most games this season. A cousin of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole, Collins lived up to the hype when he was thrown at. He intercepted three passes, broke up 11 and returned one interception for a touchdown. He contributed 37 tackles, including five for a loss; two sacks and forced two fumbles. He utilized his speed on offense when the Pirates needed him. He recorded 11 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns, showcasing his versatility and a reason he’s one of the area’s most coveted prospects.
FIRST TEAM
DL: Jarrett Troupe, senior, Bayshore
He had 45 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, 14 quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles.
DL: Darrien Grant, senior, Southeast
He had 35 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, six sacks and 12 quarterback hurries.
DL: Deqwunn McCobb, senior, Braden River
He had 34 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 3 1/2 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.
DL: Zach Wyatt, senior, Palmetto
He had 51 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 9 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles, one touchdown and one blocked kick.
LB: Dequan Williams, senior, Southeast
He had 99 tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 11 1/2 sacks, five forced fumbles, 25 quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.
LB: Jon Locke, senior, Southeast
He had 105 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and nine quarterback hurries.
LB: Noah Arce, senior, Braden River
He had 104 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one interception.
LB: Garrett Ware, senior, Manatee
He had 112 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, three pass breakups and one interception.
DB: Desmine Ross, senior, Palmetto
He had 33 tackles, two tackles for a loss, five pass breakups and six interceptions.
DB: Derrick Bradley, junior, Palmetto
He had 48 tackles, four tackles for a loss, 11 pass breakups and one forced fumble.
DB: Brandon Shannon, sophomore, Southeast
He had 117 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble.
DB: Chris Hadley, senior, Lakewood Ranch
He had 71 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions.
P: Jacob Sullivan, senior, Palmetto
He averaged 42.3 yards per punt with a long of 58 yards.
SECOND TEAM
DL: Rodshon Williams, senior, Palmetto
DL: Christian Cahueque, senior, Lakewood Ranch
DL: Teriq Houston, junior, Southeast
DL: Ryan Ives, freshman, Out-of-Door Academy
LB: Alonzo Houston, junior, Palmetto
LB: Andrew Duncan, junior, Palmetto
LB: Brett Gerber, junior, Bradenton Christian
LB: Matthew Haftke, senior, Braden River
DB: Demetrius Lawson, senior, Braden River
DB: Lethario Jones, senior, Saint Stephen’s
DB: Quay Harvey, senior, Southeast
DB: Sir Williams, junior, Manatee
P: Bathe Thiam, junior, Bradenton Christian
