Sports

December 30, 2016 3:40 PM

Bradenton Herald All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year Ryley Ober

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

Herald All-Area girls swimming

Swimmer of the Year

Ryley Ober, sophomore, Bayshore

To her credit: A scorching freshman campaign yielded two top-three state finishes. So, naturally, Ryley Ober decided to switch an event as a sophomore. There weren’t any hiccups. Ober claimed two state titles, winning the 200- and 500-yard freestyles at the Class 2A meet in Stuart. Her times secured All-American honors in both events. In 2015, Ober competed in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle. She took third in the backstroke and second in the freestyle. This year, the two state titles were joined by two regional championships and two district crowns.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bayshore — Alexandra Graham, junior

Braden River — Kate Walker, freshman

Bradenton Christian — Anna Freed, freshman

Cardinal Mooney — Jillian Santiago, junior

Lakewood Ranch — Heaven Bazo, freshman; Haille Bogumil, junior; Courtney Chapin, senior; Emily Loefgren, sophomore.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bradenton Christian boys basketball falls short of a repeat, but Bayshore's girls won their fourth straight Smoothie King Classic

View more video

Sports Videos