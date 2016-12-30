Bradenton Herald All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year Ryley Ober

Herald All-Area girls swimming
Swimmer of the Year
Ryley Ober, sophomore, Bayshore
To her credit: A scorching freshman campaign yielded two top-three state finishes. So, naturally, Ryley Ober decided to switch an event as a sophomore. There weren’t any hiccups. Ober claimed two state titles, winning the 200- and 500-yard freestyles at the Class 2A meet in Stuart. Her times secured All-American honors in both events. In 2015, Ober competed in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle. She took third in the backstroke and second in the freestyle. This year, the two state titles were joined by two regional championships and two district crowns.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bayshore — Alexandra Graham, junior
Braden River — Kate Walker, freshman
Bradenton Christian — Anna Freed, freshman
Cardinal Mooney — Jillian Santiago, junior
Lakewood Ranch — Heaven Bazo, freshman; Haille Bogumil, junior; Courtney Chapin, senior; Emily Loefgren, sophomore.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments