Golf Tips with Bradenton Country Club’s Brian Lake

Distance control is an important aspect of any good putter. In this week’s Golf Tip, Bradenton Country Club head professional Brian Lake delves into science, combined with touch, to teach you how to improve your lag putting skills.
His tip uses a measured distance on your swing to equate distance the ball will travel.
“You can become deadly accurate on your distance control,” Lake said. “The brain needs recognition, so you’ll learn distance control faster applying the science. If you play just by feel, it takes you three times longer to finally teach your brain what those distances are.”
