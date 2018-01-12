Nothing is free, certainly not tuition

If I may respond to Liv Coleman and her letter today 1-6-18 “College Education Must Be Affordable for Young People.” My wife went to the bank, got a student loan, got a part-time job, and worked her way through school. Wow! That is a novel concept.
I agree with most of Liv Coleman’s letter, but free tuition is wrong, because nothing is free and I certainly will not pay for another kid’s college education. Yes, any normal businessman could walk into a college and cut across the board 10 percent in order to help bring down the cost.
Government has no place being involved with monetary support of a student getting a college education especially with my tax dollars. What is wrong with a high school graduate going into the military for two years to learn discipline, grow up, learn hard lessons and become respectful of life. Liv Coleman has it all right with the exception of needing the government to be involved. Parents, stop coddling your kids, let them grow up.
Mike McLeod
Palmetto
