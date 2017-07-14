Looking for a channel that’s not Fox or CNN

I would like to see a new news channel enter the market and report the news honestly, not showing favor to the right or the left.
If you tune in to Fox News, President Trump can do no wrong. If you tune in to CNN, the President can do nothing right.
People need a news source that reports the facts, not the opinion of the commentator! I am fed up with the spinning and the slanted newscasts. I am sure a lot of people share my feeling.
Just reporting the news would be a breath of fresh air.
Vince Mannion
Bradenton
