Buchanan votes against our interests

Our own congressional representative, Vern Buchanan, just voted to kick 24 million Americans off their health insurance. He then joined in the celebration with those who partied at the White House along side President Donald Trump.
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, voted to remove the requirement that health insurance cover Americans with pre-existing conditions. He voted to end requirements that health insurance cover basic needs such as preventive medicine, mental health and emergency room care. He voted to allow insurance companies to charge older, sicker Americans five times as much for health insurance as younger, healthier Americans.
Mr. Buchanan voted to cut $900 billion from Medicaid and drastically reduce subsidies that have helped low-income Americans to afford health insurance. He voted to create “high risk pools” for those with chronic illnesses, which will price them out of the market. But he did one good thing for some people. He used the savings from all these cuts to give the top 1 percent a tax cut of $300 billion.
What will be next? Will it be the repeal of Medicare and Social Security? Buchanan obviously does not care about the health and well-being of his constituents. He cares only for his wealthy donors, who will pay to help him stay in office.
It is time to show Vern Buchanan out the door and replace him with someone who has our health and well being in mind.
James Frazier
Bradenton
