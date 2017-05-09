When will America be great again? Take a look.

When will America be great again?
When women who are denied the right to an abortion seek backroom practitioners, risking their lives as well as that of their babies. When those who are denied birth control are forced to carry an unwanted and unloved child, and then react by being abusive to that defenseless child.
When food stamps and other welfare programs are overwhelmed with people who can't afford more children. When babies with pre-existing conditions are left to die because their parents cannot afford to save them.
When the middle class is burdened with paying for those individuals who cannot afford insurance because of pre-existing conditions – and they have no recourse but to go to an ER where they cannot be turned away.
When green house pollution causes seas to rise. When manufacturing runoff and fracking pollutes rivers and streams, eventually making drinking water poisonous.
When high-rise towers dominate the landscape, eradicating picturesque views and beautiful scenery. When businesses making profits are considered to be the be-all and end-all for success in the U.S.
When people trying to escape persecution and death are turned away from our borders, and we can become an Aryan nation just like Hitler wanted in Germany. When mentally ill individuals who now have the right to carry fire arms use insanity for their defense for their shooting rampages. When the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, and the middle class tries to save the poor while the upper class turns its head away.
When the means justifies the ends.
This is Trump's “America the Great.”
Judith Alpert
Bradenton Beach
