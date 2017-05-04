Mom saddened by school closing

Palma Sola Presbyterian Church has voted to close the school after 51 years. Myself, along with many other families are outraged, heartbroken and saddened by this untimely decision.
Palma Sola Presbyterian Preschool and VPK has been around for 51 years and won numerous awards and accreditations. Many of the parents who send their children to Palma Sola attended the school themselves.
As a parent of a 5-year old VPK student who has attended this school since she was 3, I am disheartened that my daughter will no longer have these wonderful teachers in her life.
I am a working mom. Trying to find a preschool for my daughter with people I trusted and in a healthy environment was one of the hardest things I have ever done. The “Elders” who made this decision to close the school down at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, never took the more than100 families into consideration. That does not sound very Christian to me.
These “Elders” showed no compassion for these families. Not only have they displaced these children but they are breaking up a family that the parents, children, staff and teachers have created at this school. They have given us four months’ notice to try and find other preschools, VPK and after school programs for our kids. Most good preschools fill up eight months prior to the fall school year starting. Palma Sola Presbyterian Church and these “Elders” should be ashamed of themselves.
1 Corinthians 10:24: “Try to do what is good for others, not just what is good for yourselves.”
Danielle Darczy
Bradenton
