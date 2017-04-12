VA social worker makes huge difference for this vet

I am a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and I have had the privilege of knowing Iris Gale, senior medical social worker at the Bradenton VA clinic for over six years. She is a multi-talented, amazing woman. Iris is kind, caring and compassionate. Her unrelenting mission is always in the best interest of the veteran, and she has dedicated her professional life to this end.
One of her strongest attributes is the caliber of her counseling. I have never hesitated to discuss any topic with her, regardless of its intimacy, confident that she will honor its privacy. The VA is extremely fortunate to have Iris as their employee.
I am not being dramatic when I state that she is one of the most important people in my life and a very valuable human resource for the veterans of Manatee County. I am proud to call Iris Gale my friend and adviser.
Rolf Ernst
Bradenton
