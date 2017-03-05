Progressives wants to silence foes

Is democracy dying?
After four years of national malaise, conservatives were devastated by the presidential election results of 2012 even though they recaptured the House and Senate. While this was a definite setback for Democrats, the incumbent president defiantly declared he had a phone and a pen to enact his vision for America.
The progressive reaction to the presidential election of 2016 is something to behold. Unlike conservatives, they destroy property, hold hate rallies, and spread a blizzard of lies, vulgar invective and fake news.
The left wants to silence or destroy anyone who doesn’t fit in. They use terms such as the subject is settled, the discussion is over or the subject is not politically correct. This helps their lemmings avoid the headache of independent thought or objective inquiry.
The national debt is never mentioned because it might cause the naïve to realize that America cannot afford the benefits that we currently enjoy.
World-citizen progressives lobby for open borders and amnesty; this will provide excellent competition for the race to the bottom in jobs, wages and benefits, etc.
Progressives’ idea of multiculturalism supports anti-western cultures and laws which document (in writing) a terrible human rights and antidemocratic record. They call it diversity.
Qualified conservative professionals have about a one in 14 chance of gaining employment in the news media or academia. Does that sound democratic to you? Before this bias destroys America, laws like Equal Employment Opportunity must be passed.
Perhaps readers will notice that world-citizen progressives avoid addressing the economy, existing unenforced laws, patriotism, borders, security, debt control and time-honored ethics, etc. What do they really have in mind, not even their lemmings know?
Patrick Neylan
Bradenton
Comments