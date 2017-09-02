Hurricane Harvey shows resiliency, devastating warnings

Evacuees rest on cots in a shelter at Woodcrest Church after their homes were damaged from rising flood waters due to Tropical Storm Harvey in Lumberton, Texas. With more than 17,000 people flooded out of their houses, big-hearted Texans, religious institutions and businesses have turned their places into unlikely shelters, offering soaked, frightened and disconsolate storm refugees , two-legged and four-legged alike, a safe and warm place to sleep. Ashley Landis AP