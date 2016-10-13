Herald recommends Joe Gruters, Wengay Newton for Florida House

1:15 High school football Week 8 preview - Cardinal Mooney vs. St. Petersburg Catholic Pause

0:59 High school football Week 8 preview - Lakewood Ranch at Sarasota

0:59 High school football Week 8 preview - Southeast at Lemon Bay

0:56 High school football Week 8 preview - Riverview at Manatee

1:33 Tased in traffic, man falls on busy Texas highway after fleeing officers

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

1:17 High school football Week 8 preview - IMG Academy at West Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy

1:16 Manatee football coach John Booth likes productivity of his versatile offense

2:10 New nationally-based walking program debuts at the Windsor of Bradenton

0:55 Inside a flooded home in South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew