Hurricane

Strongest wind gust in Manatee County during Hurricane Irma was on Anna Maria Island

By Jessica De Leon

September 22, 2017 07:47 PM

Hurricane Irma’s strongest wind gust in Manatee County was measured on Anna Maria Island, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.

Manatee County may have been spared the brunt of Hurricane Irma’s punch, but the winds that the storm did deliver as the eye skirted by to the east were enough to leave tens of thousands without power.

At 12:46 a.m. Sept. 11, Manatee County’s strongest wind gust during Irma was measured at 92 mph at a maritime station on Anna Maria Island, according to a preliminary report from the NWS of Tampa Bay. A short time before, a wind gust of 75 mph was measured at a maritime station in Palmetto.

A wind gust of 70 mph was measured at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport a couple hours before. Wind gusts of 43 mph were measured in Myakka City and 42 mph at Lake Manatee State Park.

In Sarasota County, the strongest wind gust of 81 mph was reported at 9:07 p.m. Sept 10 in Ridge Wood Heights.

Rainfall totals are estimated to have been between three and eight inches in Manatee County during Irma. Sarasota County saw the same range of estimated rainfall with more of the county at the wetter range.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

