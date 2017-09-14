Sarasota police, businesses, citizens seeking donations to take to Florida Keys

Though its not their community, the Sarasota Police Department is partnering with local businesses and citizens to collect donations to help law enforcement agencies aid Hurricane Irma victims in the Florida Keys.
Sarasota police, along with Suntex Marinas / Marina Jack, Voigt Brothers Construction, Terry’s Plumbing and Larry and Linda Twill, will take three trailers of supplies to the Keys once they are filled.
Police are seeking donations of non-perishable food, water, meals ready to eat, baby supplies, First Aid kits, dog and cat food, paper plates, toilet paper, toiletries, work gloves, drill bits, hammers, nail aprons, tape measures, 8-foot two-by-four boards, half-inch plywood, 12 penny framing nails, Tapcon screws, batteries, lights, generators, fuel, tents, camping gear and tarps.
Donations are being accepted at the Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. until the trailers are full.
Monetary donations in the form of cash, check and credit, are also being accepted through the Sarasota Police Foundation (SPF) and can be made online at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/sarasota-police-foundation-inc. The funds will be used to purchase additional donations.
Sarasota police noted that if possible, all the supplies will be purchased in Sarasota County.
For more information, contact Sarasota Police Department Sgt. Bruce King at 941-809-0255.
Comments