In already inundated Bonita Springs, the water’s still rising

Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma Marcos Gomez and his parents return to their Bonita Springs, FL. home to find their neighborhood devastated by flooding from Hurricane Irma after taking refuge in Alabama. Marcos Gomez and his parents return to their Bonita Springs, FL. home to find their neighborhood devastated by flooding from Hurricane Irma after taking refuge in Alabama. Travis Long News and Observer

