What's the wealthiest ZIP Code in the U.S.? Hint: It's in Florida

Bye-bye, Beverly Hills. Step aside, Silicon Valley.
According to a new report Bloomberg, the richest ZIP Code in the U.S. is 33109 — aka the super-exclusive enclave of Fisher Island — where the average income in 2015 was $2.5 million . This is not a typo.
Second on the Bloomberg list was 94027, or Atherton, Calif., a Silicon Valley neighborhood whose residents earned a comparatively measly average annual income of $1.5 million.
The Palm Beach ZIP Code 33480, home to President Donald Trump's weekend retreat Mar-a-Lago, took third place with $1.25 million.
One other Florida ZIP Code, 34102 in Naples, came in 15th place with an average annual income of $695,000.
In the South region, Zip Code 34228, on Longboat Key, came in at No. 14 with an average income of $382,700, sandwiched between two Zip Codes in the Houston area. Nationally, Longboat Key ranked No. 92,
The study was compiled using Internal Revenue Service data from ZIP codes with more than 200 tax returns and 500 residential households. More than half of all the tax returns filed in Fisher Island reported an income of at least $200,000.
If you're wondering why you've never driven through or near Fisher Island even though you live in Miami-Dade, that's because you can't set foot on the 216-acre island unless you have a place there (or know someone who does). Also, the island is only accessible by water taxi or ferry.
According to the luxury real estate firm The Jills, some of the celebrities on Fisher Island have included Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Andre Agassi, Canadian businessman (and frequent "Shark Tank" guest) Robert Herjavec and Russian billionaire Alexander Mashkevitch. who keep a home
Still, there are some things money can't buy. For example, Fisher Island doesn't have an old-school like Kendall does. coin-operated arcade
