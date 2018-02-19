Trapped 6-year-old girl dies in Fort Lauderdale apartment fire

A 6-year-old girl died early Monday in a Fort Lauderdale apartment fire, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports.
The girl was trapped around midnight in the first-floor apartment at 1045 NE Eighth Ave. She was in the apartment with her mother and several other children, the station reported.
On Sunday, the girl’s father, who lives in Boynton Beach, dropped the girl off at the mother’s apartment.
Neighbors tried to come to the girl’s rescue after they heard her mother screaming outside, according to CBS4. One neighbor ran into the burning apartment twice, but could not find the girl because of heavy smoke.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
