A semi truck carrying frozen chicken caught fire after a mechanical failure on Interstate 75 southbound early Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Florida

I-75 partially closed after semi carrying frozen chicken roasts

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 23, 2018 06:37 AM

One lane is blocked, causing delays on southbound Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning after a truck carrying frozen chicken, roasted.

According to Florida 511 traffic maps, a major crash that occurred around 4:30 a.m. on I-75 at State Road 60 had the right southbound lane blocked as of 8:45 a.m.

A semi truck carrying frozen chicken was going south on I-75 when the rear brakes suffered a mechanical failure and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, a 52-year-old Venice man, brought the semi to a stop on the outside shoulder of the highway and was able to escape without injury.

Fire crews battled the blaze and closed all the southbound lanes for about 45 minutes. One lane remains closed as of 8:20 a.m.

Delays are being reported in the area, with cars backed up on the interstate past Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, traffic maps show.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

