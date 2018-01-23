I-75 partially closed after semi carrying frozen chicken roasts

One lane is blocked, causing delays on southbound Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning after a truck carrying frozen chicken, roasted.
According to Florida 511 traffic maps, a major crash that occurred around 4:30 a.m. on I-75 at State Road 60 had the right southbound lane blocked as of 8:45 a.m.
A semi truck carrying frozen chicken was going south on I-75 when the rear brakes suffered a mechanical failure and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, a 52-year-old Venice man, brought the semi to a stop on the outside shoulder of the highway and was able to escape without injury.
Fire crews battled the blaze and closed all the southbound lanes for about 45 minutes. One lane remains closed as of 8:20 a.m.
Never miss a local story.
Delays are being reported in the area, with cars backed up on the interstate past Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, traffic maps show.
Frozen chicken burns after a mechanical failure with the brakes of a tractor trailer SB I-75 near SR-60. No injuries... pic.twitter.com/aaxvX210AP— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) January 23, 2018
UPDATE: Two left lanes have now reopened SB 75 at Brandon Blvd. Earlier tuck fire is out and clean up is in process. pic.twitter.com/VBxV3Jnxhm— Leslee Lacey (@LesleeLacey) January 23, 2018
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments