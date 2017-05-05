One dead after small plane crash in Clearwater

One person is dead after a small plane crashed at Clearwater Airpark Friday night.
The pilot, the small plane’s lone occupant, was killed, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department tweets.
The plane came to rest upside-down after the crash, according to WFLA.
The air park is a private facility, Clearwater officials told FOX 13.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.
Officials are asking anyone who heard or saw anything unusual before the plane crash to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.
We are on scene of plane crash at Clearwater Airpark. pic.twitter.com/yr1qQb202Q— @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) May 5, 2017
If you heard or saw anything unusual before the plane crash, call @myclearwaterPD at 727-562-4242.— @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) May 6, 2017
