Fire near Indian Lake Estates forces evacuations as ‘several structures’ are on fire

A mandatory evacuation of Indian Lake Estates was ordered by Polk County fire officials Friday as several structures burn, according to reports.
The fire is near 101 Red Grange Boulevard, according to WFLA. All of Indian Lake Estates is under the mandatory evacuation order so fire officials can protect structures.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
Polk County Fire Rescue posted to Facebook that the Red Cross will open a shelter at 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales.
Earlier this year, a fire burned thousands of acres near Indian Lake Estates.
Comments