Florida issues tips to residents for ‘living with alligators’

The state of Florida on Wednesday issued a list of helpful “tips for living with alligators.”

“Florida has 1.3 million alligators and each county has some. And, like many other Florida residents, spring brings out their frisky side and they like to bask in the sun,” according to a news release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

As humans expand their living and play areas to places where alligators typically frolic, there’s bound to be occasional conflict.

“[Alligators] are an important part of Florida’s ecosystem, but should be regarded with caution and respect,” FWC reminds.

Though gators are very visible and “alligator incidents are rare,” the agency offered Floridians these tips:

▪ Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours.

▪ “Keep pets on a leash and away from the water.”

▪ “Never feed alligators, as it is dangerous and illegal.” (Remember, lots of teeth, strong bite.)

▪ If you see one, stay back. If you’re worried about it, call FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

For nuisance humans, call local law enforcement.