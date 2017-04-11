Jail inmate’s death ‘does not appear to be suspicious,’ sheriff’s office says

The death of a Pinellas County Jail inmate who died while incarcerated, does not appear to be suspicious, authorities said.
Detectives are investigating the death of 60-year-old John George, who died Monday morning after suffering what appears to be a medical episode in the jail Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
George “appeared to have a medical episode” Friday in which he stumbled and fell while in an open waiting area at the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
Medical staff treated George for the fall, and he was conscious when taken to Northside Hospital. At the hospital, George’s condition worsened, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause and manner of death.
George was arrested Friday and charged with DUI, including property damage, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said in a release George’s death “does not appear to be suspicious.” Detectives said there were “no obvious signs of injuries” on George and there were no incidents of confrontation or use of force.
