Pilot not injured in plane crash at Albert Whitted Airport

A student pilot crashed a small plane at Albert Whitted Airport on Wednesday, but officials report no one was injured.
The male pilot was practicing landings and take-offs when he crashed and struck a fence, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The crash is under investigation.
The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Police believe the pilot, was the only person on the plane, according to the Facebook post.
“At this time, it appears that pilot error caused the plane to crash, resulting in damage to the aircraft,” the Facebook post continued.
Bay News 9 reports preliminary information from officials suggest it was a Cessna plane.
