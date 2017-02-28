Florida

February 28, 2017 7:23 PM

An RV fire closed northbound lanes of I-75, causing major delays

By Sara Nealeigh

Gibsonton

An RV fire caused major backups Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

WWSB reported delays of up to 80 minutes. Google Maps still showed major backups in the area of the crash.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday between Exits 240 and Exit 250 at Gibsonton Dr., according to WWSB.

WFLA reports deputies have reopened all lanes to traffic. No one was injured in the fire, according to Bay News 9.

Florida

An Oscar watch party in Miami neighborhood reacts as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture

