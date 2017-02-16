Fire evacuation order lifted after brush fire burns through 2K acres

The evacuation order for Indian Lake Estates residents has been lifted after 2,000 acres burned from a brush fire in the Polk County community.
According to Polk County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched around 11:19 a.m. Wednesday to a large brush fire in the Indian Lake Estates community in the 7200 Highway 630 E. area, which has 800 homes and 8,000 lots. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Forest Service aided in containing the fire.
Two hours later, an evacuation was ordered for residents due to the fire spreading. County Road 630 and State Road 60 were also closed.
A bout of rain helped firefighters temper the flames, but it wasn’t enough to extinguish them, according to the fire rescue.
By 2:30 a.m. Thursday, residents were allowed to go home and three hours later the roads were reopened.
At least one home had been damaged by the fire, some animals had been injured and utility poles were in need of repair, according to the fire rescue.
Firefighters were extinguishing hot spots as late as 5 a.m. Thursday. Brush fires had been reported in Seminole, Flagler, Martin and Brevard counties as well Wednesday.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
