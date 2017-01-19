Watch alligator jump onto a boat carrying tourists on Facebook Live

How close is too close to get to an alligator in the Florida swamplands?
Two tourists, a husband and wife from Missouri, recently learned it’s this close:
Tyler Hindery and his wife Emerald, from Springfield, Mo., were on a tour boat Jan. 17 that apparently got blown by the wind toward a bank near where an 8-foot gator was resting.
Hoping for a gator sighting, Tyler had been recording the trip on Facebook live.
Just as a tour guide was about to push off and asks if Tyler is nervous about the alligator, the gator jumps onto the boat. After a short commotion, Tyler regains his composure and aims his camera back at the gator as its tries to wiggle out of the boat’s railing where it had gotten stuck.
Eventually, however, the gator was able to free itself and jump into the water.
Despite the scare, the Hendrys told their hometown TV station they aren’t afraid to return to Florida.
"Maybe we don't really want to top it; we'll just plateau right at this one and maybe a little tamer trips from now," Emerald said, as she giggled.
