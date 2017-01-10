Florida

January 10, 2017 8:52 AM

Manhunt continues for felon accused of fatally shooting pregnant ex-girlfriend, police officer

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

The manhunt for a 41-year-old man who is accused of killing an Orlando police officer is going into its second day.

Markeith Loyd, a convicted felon, is connected to the fatal shooting of Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, outside of a Walmart Monday, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Loyd had been sought by law enforcement in connection to the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon on Dec. 13. Dixon’s brother was injured.

Around 7:15 a.m. Monday, Clayton was told by a Walmart shopper that Loyd was in the store, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Clayton had called for backup and began chasing him when she found him at the store. She yelled, “stop,” but Loyd fired back, according to Orlando police Chief John Mina. Clayton fired back, but didn’t injure Loyd.

The officer was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Orange County sheriff’s deputy Norman Lewis, 35, was also killed in a car crash during the manhunt, when he was hit by a van and thrown from his motorcycle.

When the Loyd was seen by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy, a chase ensued. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Loyd shot the cruiser and carjacked a woman. Lewis was killed in one of the two crashes Monday caused by the manhunt.

A $60,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Loyd’s arrest.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Florida

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Orlando Police officer shot and killed during search for homicide suspect

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos